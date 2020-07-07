Kansas Ballet Academy continues to teach the art of dance

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Ballet Academy, 5240 SW 17th St. continues to teach young students the art of dance and ballet.

Kansas Ballet Academy owner/operator, Alexander Smirnov says, “On Monday we started our intensive program, which is 4 weeks of intensive dance and conditioning.”

The Academy will have a dance recital at the Topeka Performing Arts Center, in late July. Because of COVID-19 and social distancing, tickets will be limited to family members of dance students.

The academy provides students with the opportunities to practice their personal dance techniques through dance instruction/classes, rehearsals and performances. The classes encourage artistic excellence, innovation, creativity and education in the art of classical ballet.

