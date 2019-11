The University of Kansas basketball team left Forbes Field Monday afternoon, headed to New York City for a game in the Champions Classic Tuesday night.

The Tuesday evening game is part of the Champions Classic, held each year at the beginning of the season in Madison Square Garden.

The No. 3 Kansas Jayhawks play No. 4 Duke Blue Devils at 6:00 p.m. Following that game, No. 1 Michigan State will play No. 2 Kentucky at 8:30 p.m.