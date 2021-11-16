Kansas Chamber holds ‘Women In Business’ conference at Topeka Country Club

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held their Women In Business Conference on Tuesday, Nov. 16 at the Topeka Country Club.

“Failure is not a dead end. It’s a fork in the road. You can choose to have failure make you, not break you, let it hone you, not own you, carry you not bury you, let failure revitalize you, not paralyze you, you can let failure refine you, not define you.” Devin Henderson, Magician, America’s Got Talent contestant and Inspirational Speaker.

Women today make up or influence 85% of purchasing decisions and are starting their own businesses at twice the rate of men according to the Kansas Chamber of Commerce. The annual conference sponsored by the chamber was launched with the aim to encourage the growth of women-owned businesses and entrepreneurial opportunities.

“Given all that happened over the past year, this year’s WIB will explore ways in which Kansas women in business can meet today’s challenges and constant change with success,” said Kansas Chamber’s President and CEO Alan Cobb. “More than ever, it is important for business leaders to dig deep and push themselves beyond all limits.” Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO.

The chamber hopes that through their annual conference more women will be able to cultivate their business connections in Kansas and build relationships with other businesswomen.

Keynote speakers at Tuesday’s conference included:

Collette Carlson – “Remain Resilient”

Devin Henderson – “Dream Bigger”

Maureen Zappala – “I feel like such a fraud”