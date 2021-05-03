Kansas Chamber of Commerce holds annual dinner at Vaerus Aviation

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Chamber of Commerce held its annual dinner Monday evening at Vaerus Aviation at Forbes Field.

This year’s Chamber dinner featured the following keynote speakers:

Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President & CEO

Chuck Greir, Chamber Board Chairman and UCI Chairman

Zac Anshutz, Presenting Sponsor Advisors Excel

Ivan Crossland, Jr., Crossland Construction, Ad Astra Recipient

The Kansas Chamber recognized the Crossland Construction Company as the 2021 Ad Astra Award recipient.

The keynote speaker for the 2021 dinners was Charles Payne. He’s an investment analyst and host “Making Money with Charles Payne” on Fox Business News.

“The Kansas Chamber and its members are excited to host Charles Payne as our keynote speaker in May,” said Alan Cobb, Kansas Chamber President and CEO. “As an investment analyst who understands the many challenges businesses face, Payne will provide a unique insight into the latest news coming out of Washington, especially how it relates to the markets, the country’s economy, and the Kansas business community.”

After six years in the investment industry, Charles Payne founded Wall Street Strategies, Inc. (WSSI), in 1991. Today, WSSI provides information to more than 120,000 registered subscribers, in more than 60 countries as well as several of the largest bank/brokerage firms.

Fox Business Network launched “Making Money with Charles Payne” in 2014. Payne also is a member and occasional host of “Varney & Co” and in addition, he is a guest-host on several shows including “Cavuto on Business” and “Your World”.



