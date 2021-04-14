Kansas Children’s Discovery Center fully opens after months

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Starting Wednesday, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center is open both indoors and outdoors from Wednesday to Sunday for timed, ticketed entry with reduced capacity.

“We have been working hard the past year to reopen our indoors. We needed to be sure we could provide a safe environment indoors.” Dene’ Mosier, Kansas Children’s Discovery Center CEO.

The museum opened its outdoors area in July 2020, following a full closure in March 2020.

Advance tickets and masks are required. Play sessions may be reserved online at www.kansasdiscovery.org/playtime. Sessions are 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; 9 a.m.-noon, 1-4 p.m. and 5-8 p.m. on Thursdays; and 1-4 p.m. on Sundays.