Kansas Children’s Discovery Center opens outdoor adventure center to public

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Children’s Discovery Center started a phased reopening Thursday with their outdoor adventure area for timed, ticketed entry.

The 4.5 acre play space is a certified Nature Explore Outdoor Classroom and features a pirate ship, treehouse, music garden, stream, bikes, wagons, ninja challenge course, zipline, giant sandbox and more.

To limit capacity, visitors must purchase advance tickets for two hour playtime sessions at www.kansasdiscovery.org/playtime prior to their visit. As of Thursday the general public can buy tickets to reserve time at the outdoor adventure center. General admission tickets are $9 for children and adults, $8 for seniors over 65 and free for members and infants under 12 months.

“The safety of our community, visitors and staff continues to be our first priority,” said Dene’ Mosier, president and CEO of the Discovery Center. “Play is powerful, it helps children learn, grow and manage stress. Families need joyful play now more than ever. As we work to open the full museum, we welcome visitors to get outside and adventure.”