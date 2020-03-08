Kansas Democratic Party convenes for Washington Days

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – The Kansas Democratic Party held their annual Washington Days Convention this weekend. The annual banquet was held Saturday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Vicki Hiatt, Kansas Democratic Chair was emcee for the evening. Special guest at the Convention was Jim Slattery. Slattery served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1983 to 1995 representing Kansas’s 2nd congressional district. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was keynote speaker for the banquet. The Washington Days Convention got it’s name in 1905 when the Democratic Party started celebrating George Washington’s birthday.













































































