Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission encourages local participation in state government

The Topeka Zoo is holding their annual Spring Break at The Zoo Camp this week while area schools are on their spring break. Spring Break camp teaches kids about the animals living at the Zoo and their individual habits in the wild. "There are fast animals and slow animals, big animals and small animals, animals in the sky and animals in the ground." Camp runs from 8am to 4pm each day and is open to kids ages 6-12. Spring Break Camp sessions are sold out for this year.