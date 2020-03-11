Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission encourages local participation in state government

The Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Affairs Commission held a summit Wednesday morning in the Memorial Building in downtown Topeka. The Commission is a seven member body appointed by the Governor and serves as a liaison for the Kansas Hispanic & Latino Community and the Office of the Governor. They addresses public policy concerns primarily in the areas related to education, health, and business. The Commission works closely with the Kansas Hispanic & Latino American Legislative Caucus as well as other state agencies in order to improve the lives of all Kansans. Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers was guest speaker at Wednesday morning’s Summit.