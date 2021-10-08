Kansas Law Enforcement Memorial held Friday at State Capital

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Law Enforcement agencies recognized those officers that have given the ultimate sacrifice on Friday at the State Capital.

Attorney General Dereck Schmidt and Department of Corrections Secretary Jeff Zmuda were key note speakers.

Topeka Police officer Jayme Green sang “Sacrifice” and “Amazing Grace” during the ceremony.

Law Enforcement officers that have died in the line of duty are remembered on the Memorial each year, located north of the state capital.

Officers that were added to the Memorial for 2020 include,

Allan Weber, died of COVID in Gove County, 12/18/2020

Daniel Abromovitz, died in auto accident while on duty, 10/30/2020

Olufela Adebiyi, died of COVID in Leavenworth County, 5/12/2020

George Robare, died of COVID in Leavenworth County, 5/11/2020

Michael Mosher, shot by hit and run driver in Johnson County, 5/3/2020