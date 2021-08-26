Kansas Public Radio gives back to listeners with concert

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas Public Radio hosted a concert and social networking event at Kay’s Garden at the Topeka Zoo Thursday evening.

The concert was provided by Kansas City’s comprehensive lounge/cocktail band, Bongo Tini.

“Kansas Public Radio is licensed at the University of Kansas, we broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We have 7 or 8 stations throughout Northeast Kansas broadcasting Classical music, news, jazz and a variety of other programs.” Darrell Brogdon, KPR Program Director.

“Tonight is our member appreciation event. We haven’t had this event for a couple years because of COVID.”

Kansas Public Radio was established in 1952 as KANU 91.5 FM. In Sept. of 1952, Opera Is My Hobby, debuted as the first radio broadcast and became one of the longest-running public radio shows, ending in March 2011.

Highlights for KPR include a crew from TV’s “60 Minutes” visits KPR in March 1995, to shoot footage of an Imagination Workshop broadcast. Scenes from the broadcast appeared in a report by Morley Safer.

In July 2002, during its 50th anniversary year, KANU was named a recipient of the 2002 Governor’s Arts Awards.

In November 2017, KPR entered into a collaboration with KMUW, KCUR and High Plains Public Radio to form the Kansas News Service.