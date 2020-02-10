Kansas Recreation and Parks 2020 Conference has 20/20 Vision

The Kansas Recreation and Parks Association is holding their annual Conference this week at the Capitol Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. This year’s Conference theme is 20/20 A Clear Vision. The conference brings in over 560 professionals and elected officials for three days of educational programming, networking and professional development.  Two members of the KRPA were inducted into the Hall of Fame. Ernie Shaw of Lawrence and Frank Seitz of Derby. This years’ keynote speaker was Nick Kittle. Kittle, Colorado Springs, Co. is an innovator, leader, facilitator, public speaker and trainer. He is the author of the best selling book Sustainovation: Building Sustainability Innovation in Government.

