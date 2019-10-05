Kansas Returns to Topeka

The Band Kansas returned to Topeka on Friday to play their ever popular rock music to a nearly sold out crowd at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Kansas has produced nine gold albums, three multi-platinum albums, one platinum live double album and a million-selling single, Dust In The Wind. Kansas appeared on the Billboards charts for over 200 weeks throughout the 1970s and 1980s. In 1969 Don Montre and Kerry Livgren were performing in a band called the Reasons Why in Topeka, Ks. They soon left that band and formed the band Saratoga. In 1970 they changed the band’s name to Kansas.





































































































