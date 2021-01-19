Kansas Statehouse lit up for those lost to COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Governor Laura Kelly and her administration joined in a nationwide event Tuesday to honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 by turning on all of the Kansas Statehouse interior lights.

“The past 10 months have been filled with tragedy and loss for so many Kansans – and I offer my deepest sympathies to those who have lost friends, family members, or loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Kelly said. “As we light the Kansas Statehouse, we will honor their memories and recommit ourselves to preventing further deaths by doing our part to slow the spread of the virus and ensure every Kansan is vaccinated.”

The widespread lighting event was initially planned by the Presidential Inaugural Committee for President-elect Joe Biden. Tuesday evening, the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool was lit to memorialize American lives lost to COVID-19.

“I encourage all cities and counties in Kansas to join in and light up courthouses, city halls, or other buildings Tuesday evening,” Governor Kelly said. “Let us all use this opportunity to unite as Kansans and as Americans and remember those we have lost.”