Kansas Territorial Pipes & Drums stay tuned up during downtime

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums Corp have had a lot of time on its hands since the stay at home order canceled all the events it had planned for the spring and summer.

Members of the Topeka group include Bill Read, Bill Lucero, John Scott, Dana Morris and Jeff Cowger. The group typically plays at commencement ceremonies, parades, inaugurations and any notable event being held in Topeka.

“We started out years ago as Pipers of the Plains and we changed our name to Kansas Territorial Pipes and Drums when we got some drummers,” member Bill Read said. “We play for funerals, weddings, parties and for fun. In the summer time we play at the parks.”