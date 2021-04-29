Kay McFarland Japanese Garden’s “Awaken the Senses” includes a Zenfandel Art Class

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Kay McFarland Japanese Garden at the Topeka Zoo continued its “Awaken the Senses” series with a Zinfandel Art Class Thursday evening.

“The zoo is putting on several events through the months of April and May to bring awareness to the gardens and to showcase the work that has been here,” said Alicia VanWalleghem, instructor at Leaping Llamas. “Today we are teaching people how to make dried floral arrangements from flowers that may be special to you.”

The class included fine wine, cupcakes and instruction from VanWalleghem.

The Zinfandel Art Class is held twice each month and you can choose between water coloring and dried flower arranging. It is held outside by the garden’s dock, where you can take in the beauty of the Kay McFarland Japanese Garden, including the sounds of several waterfalls.

In Japan, Zen has long been entwined in the cultural DNA of their nation where certain arts such as painting and flower arrangements and others have been used as part of Zen training and practice in Japan.