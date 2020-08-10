Kay’s Garden set to open this month

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Topeka Zoo broke ground on Kay’s Garden in November, 2018. KBS Contractors has been working on the garden since.

The garden will include a large Koi pond, running streams, bridges and landscaping that will provide serenity and breath-taking views. Kay’s Garden will cost $6,625,000, of which $4,400,000 was provided by the Kay E. McFarland Living Trust. The Friends of the Topeka Zoo is committed to raising $2.25 million in funding to cover the remaining expenses. KBS Contractors are the primary contractors for the project.

Kay’s Garden was a gift from former Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Kay McFarland. McFarland’s dream was to leave a gift of a world class Japanese garden to the capitol city of the state she served. Kay’s garden will be a destination filled with serenity and breath-taking views. It will offer inspiration, accommodate contemplation and serve as a venue for life changing experiences. On September 19, 1977, Kay McFarland was appointed to the Kansas Supreme Court by Governor Robert Bennett, becoming the first woman to hold that office. She became Chief Justice on September 1, 1995, upon the retirement of Chief Justice Richard Holmes. She was the first woman to hold that office. She served as Chief Justice until her retirement in 2009. For more information on Kay’s Garden or to book a summer event at Kay’s Garden, go to http://topekazoo.org/kaysgarden/

Opening day is scheduled for August 27th.