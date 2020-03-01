KC Friends of Alvin Ailey dance through African American History

Professional Dancers from the KC Friends of Alvin Ailey demonstrated different African American dance styles that have evolved through history, Saturday evening at the Andrew J. and Georgia Neese Gray Theater on the Washburn University Campus. The Topeka Chapter of LINKS celebrated Black History Month with the “Setting the Stage” dance event. Setting The Stage is a visual journey through African-American dance history. This multi-media story of African-American dance gives insights into the legacies of African-American pioneers in modern dance and American history. The evening performance is a fundraiser for the Washburn University KCFAA AileyCamp Internship. Alvin Ailey first brought his groundbreaking modern dance company, the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, to Kansas City in 1968. The mission of Kansas City Friends of Alvin Ailey is to make dance accessible to all by presenting the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater to young people.













































































