KDOT replacing highway signs on I-70 through Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – KDOT is in the process of replacing overhead signs on I-70 through Topeka this week.

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the week. Signs were replaced east of the downtown area, near I-70 and Gage and between Gage and I-470. Some lane closures will be in effect in the areas involved.

All the closures will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Signs and cones will direct traffic through the work zone. Collins & Herman of Kansas City is the primary contractor.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.

Collins and Hermann is the contractor on the project.