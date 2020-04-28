KDOT working on a plan to bring employees back to the office

TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – When the stay at home order took affect in mid March, KDOT Headquarters sent most of their employees home along with their work computers.

According to Maggie Doll, Deputy Secretary at the Kansas Department of Transportation, “We went pretty quickly from working in the office to working at home. We will bring employees back in waves. I definitely think we will see more employees working remotely”. She added, “There’s not a huge rush to bring employees back to the office”.

The Deputy Secretary explained the new highway program that was recently signed by Governor Laura Kelly, named the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. The program is a rolling program which is designed to meet transportation needs in two year increments. KDOT is currently identifying projects for the new program as well as finishing existing projects under the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program.