Keesha Pratt sings the Blues at Gage Park Amphitheater

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held their monthly summertime blues concert at the Gage Park Amphitheater Wednesday evening. This month’s entertainment was provided by Keesha Pratt, from Houston Tx.

Keesha Pratt has been singing since the age of six, and has shared the stage with Bobby Rush, Eddie Cotton, opera singer Grace Bumbry, soul singer Musiq Soulchild, and the late Reverend James Moore.

Some of Keesha Pratt’s accomplishments include “The Jackson Free Press Artist of the Week in 2011, The 2012 Female Artist of the Year in the Jackson Music Awards, a featured artist the 2010 Chicago Blues Festival.

The Blues Foundation out of Memphis, TN crowned Keeshea as the Queen of the 2018 International Blues Challenge.

Opening for Keesha was Bristol Karr, a 14 year old singer-songwriter from Topeka and Washburn Rural High School with but country music her favorite genre.