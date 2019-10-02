Kenya’s Kids is newest exhibit at Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

The new exhibit at the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, 4400 SW 10th Ave. is Kenya’s Kids. In the exhibit, families discover what life is like for children in Kenya. Visitors can compare the similarities and differences between their lives and those of children in the East African country of Kenya. There is a school where children can learn Swahili using touchscreen notebooks, you can learn how to convert dollars to shillings and “shop” in an outdoor market. Children can drive a safari vehicle and become a keeper at an elephant orphanage. The exhibit will be open until January 4th.







































