Konza has arrived at his new home!

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Konza, the male giraffe born at the Topeka Zoo in 2018 has arrived at his new home.

Konza joins the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.

Konza, a nearly 3 year old giraffe described as “kind,” joins the family from the Topeka Zoo & Conservation Center in Kansas. “New giraffes at the park means new genetics at the park to help with our breeding programs,” explains Dan Brands, the park’s General Curator in charge of the animals. “We’re always excited to participate in these national programs that allow us to ensure the ongoing survival of species’ worldwide.”

The Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon opened in 1972 and is the only drive-through animal park in the state of Oregon.

The park features over 600 animals from all around the globe, with over 600 acres of space for some of the rarest, most endangered species on earth.

Click here for more information on the Wildlife Safari in Winston, Oregon.

Photos, courtesy of Wildlife Safari and Topeka Zoo and Conservation Center.