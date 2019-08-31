Kris Lager and his band played their mix of Blues, jazz and classic 60’s Hippie style music, Friday night at Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar in the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. As Kris Lager say’s, “We Are Defined By The Stories We Tell“, and he can tell great stories with his music. With Kris for the evening was Michael Lefever-Vargas on Sax, Derek Tucker on Bass and John Fairchild on drums. See more photos here.
Kris Lager Band at Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar
