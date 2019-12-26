Kwanzaa celebrated at the State Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Community leaders, local clergy members and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa Thursday at the State Capitol.

Reverend Shirley Heermance gave the welcome, followed by a greeting from Gov. Kelly.

Kwanzaa is an African-American celebration of life and is held from December 26th to January 1st. Dr. Maulana Karenga introduced the festival in 1966 to the United States as a ritual to welcome the first harvests to the home. 

The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa are, Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity) and Imani (faith). 

