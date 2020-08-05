Kyle Austin brings country music to downtown Brown Bag Concert Series

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kyle Austin was this week’s Brown Bag Concert Series performer. Kyle is a Kansas born singer and songwriter. He was raised on traditional country music passed down from his grandfather.

“My grandfather taught me how to play traditional country music,” Austin said. “I play anywhere from Colorado to Missouri. I live in Overland Park so I play mainly around this area.”

Austin performs his music professionally throughout the midwest. He debuted his new song “Anything But Here” Wednesday.

The concert series is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka.

Next week’s Brown Bag Concert Series performer will be the classic rock band Delta Haze.