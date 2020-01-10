Kyle Wiley Pickett talks Mozart, upcoming concerts

Kyle Wiley Pickett gave a talk on the works of Wolfgangus Theophilus Mozart and the impact Mozart had on modern-day music, Thursday evening at the Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library.

Pickett, a native of Los Gatos, California, holds a Bachelor’s degree in music from Stanford University, a Master’s degree from California State University and a Doctorate of Musical Arts by the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore. Pickett is also an accomplished flutist.

Mozart (1756 – 1791) was considered a genius composer of music. He started composing music at the age of 17 where he composed over 600 pieces of music until his untimely death at age 35. His music is still popular today.

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will host a “Mozart In America” Concert Saturday evening at White Concert Hall, 7:30 pm. The concert will feature several of Mozart’s pieces that are familiar in American pop culture. The concert will also feature rising star Marika Bournaki as the soloist for Mozart’s piano concerto.