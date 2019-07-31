Kyler Carpenter plays for the kids

Kyler Carpenter was this week’s Noon Brownbag Concert Series Artist. Kyler regularly plays his children’s songs at venues around Topeka. He is a regular at the Fall Apple Festival, Cider Days, The Jayhawk Theater, Specks Tavern and any place where he can play children’s songs to the young listeners. Accompanying Kyler was Topeka High Sophomore Skyler “Sky The Guy” Kendall. The Noon Brownbag Concert Series will continue each Wednesday at the Westar Pocket Park in Downtown Topeka until August 27th.