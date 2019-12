Washburn University held their Fall Commencement Friday evening in Lee Arena. Over 500 graduates received their Degrees during the ceremony. The Fall Commencement Ceremony was dedicated to the Dwane Simmons family. Navarro Simmons and Chaquilla Everett and family were present Friday evening to accept their sons diploma. Dwane Simmons was a member of the Washburn Football team when he was lost to a random act of violence in April, 2019.