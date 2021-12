TOEPKA (KSNT) - A missing 3-year-old has been found safely by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement groups.

According to a post by the Shawnee County Sheriff's Office, shortly before 2:15 p.m. the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call that a young child had gone missing in the Montara neighborhood. Deputies, corporals, sergeants, detectives, a drone and K-9 units were dispatched to the area and began looking for the missing child.