TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Laird Noller Ford of Topeka is building a new medium duty commercial truck service center at 21st and Kansas Ave.

According to Dustin Gasperich, Service Manager at Laird Noller Dealerships, ” The new service center will feature 25,000 sq. ft. and accommodate 22 service bays. We will do everything from light duty to medium duty trucks and vans”.

The service center is scheduled for a January 2021 completion date.