Lake Shawnee Adventure Cove to open on Saturday

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Adventure Cove located on the east side of Lake Shawnee will be open to the public on Saturday, May 29th.

Shawnee County Commissioners cut the ribbon on the newly refurbished Adventure Cove Wednesday afternoon.

The Adventure Cove went through an extensive remake in 2020 with a new sand beach, sidewalks and several inflatables for swimmers to enjoy.

Cove hours are 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Cove is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday.