Latino Leaders hold Social Hour at Historic Fire Station No. 2

The fifth annual ‘Happy Birthday, Kansas!’ photography contest winners were announced Wednesday at the State Capital during the Kansas Day Celebrations. Students in 1st-12th grade from across the state submitted up to 5 photographs for the contest. The theme for this year’s contest is “Going to school in Kansas.” Students were encouraged to be creative with the theme but the photos must be taken in Kansas during this calendar year. The Kansas Historical Society partnered with the Kansas legislative spouses to put on the contest. First and second place winners from each grade level were invited to the Capitol building on Kansas Day, January 29, where their photos are on display. The Kansas Birthday cake was made by Lauren Berg, Dillons pastry chef. She has been baking the official celebration cake for Kansas Day for the past four years. This year the cake is celebrating 100 years of women having the right to vote.