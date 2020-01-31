Latino Leaders hold Social Hour at Historic Fire Station No. 2

The Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission held a networking Social Thursday evening at the Historic Fire Station No. 2, 719 SW Van Buren. The Social Hour included Networking opportunities, Food, Drinks and special guest appearances by Lt. Governor Lynn Rogers, Kansas Labor Secretary Delia Garcia. Special Guest for the event was Dolores Huerta. Delores is a civil rights activist and community organizer. She has worked for labor rights and social justice for over 50 years. In 1962, she and Cesar Chavez founded the United Farm Workers union. In 2002, she received the Puffin/Nation $100,000 prize for Creative Citizenship which she used to establish the Dolores Huerta Foundation. She has received numerous awards, including The Eleanor Roosevelt Humans Rights Award from President Clinton in 1998. In 2012 President Obama bestowed Dolores with The Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States.