The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library and the Topeka Zoo partner each month to hold educational programs about Zoo animals and to separate myths from facts about the animals at the Zoo. The program, "Zoo Animals Live!" is held the first Thursday of the month. January's Zoo Animals Live! was taught by Erin Paquette, Education Specialist at the Topeka Zoo. The students learned about the American Bullfrog, Vietnamese Stick Bug, Bearded Dragon, Ball Python and the Armadillo.