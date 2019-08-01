Lauren Mitchell sings the Blues!

Lauren Mitchell sang her award winning blues Wednesday night at Uncle Bo’s Blues Bar at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention center. Lauren Mitchel grew up in Bradenton, Florida. Her musical career was influenced by her parents and grandparents who also were musicians. Lauren cites Etta James as profoundly influencing her sound. Her 2017 album, “Desire” was recorded with Grammy Award Winning producer Tony Braunagel. She has garnered two Blues Blast Award Nominations, and a comparison to the late Etta James. Lauren is in Topeka on Wednesday, Kansas City on Aug. 1st, two shows in Iowa and one show in Minnesota this week and a show in Chicago on Aug. 5th. See more photos here.