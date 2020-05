TOPEKA, KAN. (KSNT) – This is National Law Enforcement Memorial week. 128 Law Enforcement Officers were lost in the line of duty in 2019 in the United States.

There have been 43 Fallen Officers nationwide for 2020. Kansas has seen one fatality this year, when Overland Park Police Officer Mike Mosher died on May 2nd.

This year’s Kansas Police Officers Memorial has been cancelled due to COVID-19. These photos were from the 2019 Memorial held at the State Capitol.