Leadership Greater Topeka celebrates 2021 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Leadership Greater Topeka program of the Greater Topeka Partnership, held a graduation social Wednesday afternoon at the Foundry Event Center. This year’s class motto is “The Best Class Behind the Mask.”

“Leadership Greater Topeka has three main pillars. One is to build their capacity to lead. The second is to fall in love with Topeka and learn why this community is so great. And the third is to get involved and be a part of the community,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy with the Greater Topeka Partnership and Leadership Greater Topeka program leader.

The program has over 200 people nominated each year and narrows it down to 36. Their goal is to represent the diversity of Topeka.

Kevin Watt, Sr. Vice President of Specialty Sales, Security Benefit, and class of 2006 was the guest speaker.

For 38 years now, Leadership Greater Topeka has identified outstanding leaders from the community and teaches them how to become better leaders within the community.

Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions. During these classes, they learn about the opportunities and challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.

The members of the 2021 Class are listed below: