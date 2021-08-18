Leadership Greater Topeka celebrates 2021 graduates

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Leadership Greater Topeka program of the Greater Topeka Partnership, held a graduation social Wednesday afternoon at the Foundry Event Center. This year’s class motto is “The Best Class Behind the Mask.”
“Leadership Greater Topeka has three main pillars. One is to build their capacity to lead. The second is to fall in love with Topeka and learn why this community is so great. And the third is to get involved and be a part of the community,” said Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy with the Greater Topeka Partnership and Leadership Greater Topeka program leader.
The program has over 200 people nominated each year and narrows it down to 36. Their goal is to represent the diversity of Topeka.
Kevin Watt, Sr. Vice President of Specialty Sales, Security Benefit, and class of 2006 was the guest speaker.
For 38 years now, Leadership Greater Topeka has identified outstanding leaders from the community and teaches them how to become better leaders within the community.
Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions. During these classes, they learn about the opportunities and challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.
The members of the 2021 Class are listed below:
- Leticia Anderson, Health e’ Hair & Skin Care Salon, Owner
- Michael Augustine, Shawnee County, Deputy Director of Human Resources
- James Barraclough, Washburn University, Director, Undergraduate Initiatives
- Nicole Bath, Stormont Vail Health, Nurse Manager Critical Care
- Katie Beach, Azura Credit Union, Community Development Manager
- Ryan Bishop, Stormont Vail Health, Digital Media Specialist
- Bryan Boutz, Bartlett & West, Software Development Architect
- Rene Cabrera, Seaman High School, Student/Committee Chair Topeka Youth Commission
- Navise Clark, Love Fellowship Church, First Lady
- Dora Coronel, Cornerstone of Topeka Inc, Property Manager
- Hope Dimick, Washburn Rural HS, Student / TK Business Magazine, Marketing Assistant
- Sarah Dunekack, MARS Wrigley, Site Administrator
- Ashley Esquibel, Envista Credit Union, Vice President of Human Resources
- Jesse Fray, KSNT News, News Director
- Jovy George, FHLBank Topeka, IT Solutions Delivery Manager
- Ashley Gilfillan, Evergy Plaza, Events Manager
- Jennifer Goetz, Blu Door Creative, Founder/Designer
- Gabriella Gonzalez, Advisors Excel, Marketing Assistant
- Debra Hoffer, Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, Executive Assistant
- Tracy Jepson, TLJ Consulting, Owner
- Alexander Lancaster, Two Wolves Studio & Artists Den, Owner/Art Curator
- Jeff Lane, TreanorHL, Partner
- Dornella Leal, Kansas Association of Counties, Operations and Finance Director
- Amanda Lewis, Coldwell Banker American Home, Owner/President
- Steven Massey, It Takes A Village, Director
- Alejandro Mateos, Naly’s Lawn & Landscape LLC, Business Operations Manager/Co-Owner
- James Meitner, Evergy, Inc., Director Market Operations
- Marc Price, Shawnee County, Chief Engineer, Information Technology
- Ronald Rutherford, Topeka Fire Department, Battalion Chief
- Jessica Savard, Advisors Excel, Community Engagement Assistant
- Doug Shepherd, Kansas Electric Cooperatives Inc, VP of Management Consulting Services
- Michele Stanley, Blue Cross & Blue Shield, Manager Customer Service Operations
- Kim Strube, Topeka/Shawnee County Public Library, Chief Financial Officer
- Johnathan Sublet, FBC Hi-Crest Campus, Lead Pastor
- Michelle Whitehead, Capitol Federal, Director of Business Banking
- Carole Williams, Shawnee County Court Services, Court Services Officer