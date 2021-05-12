Leadership of Greater Topeka recognizes class of 2020

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Leadership of Greater Topeka held a graduation ceremony Wednesday for the class of 2020. Because of the pandemic, the class did not have a formal graduation ceremony.

Michelle Cuevas Stubblefield, Sr. Vice President of Strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership, heads up the program. Eric Grospitch, Vice President of Student Life at Washburn University, is the Advisory Council Chair.

“Leadership Greater Topeka is a program that takes aspiring leaders and teaches them leadership competencies that helps them build a lifelong network,” Cuevas Stubblefield said. “Tonight we celebrate the 2020 class. We didn’t want to celebrate virtually.”

Tobias Schlingensiepen, Senior Pastor at First Congregational Church and 2020 graduate, said this was a valuable opportunity to learn more about the community.

“It was also a way for us to reflect more deeply about what it means to assume responsibility for our community, but most importantly it was a vehicle for building relationships with each other,” he said.

Iron Rail Brewing provided dinner for the evening and the classic rock band Serrano Peppers provided live entertainment after the ceremony.

Leadership Greater Topeka is a program sponsored by the Greater Topeka Partnership and identifies outstanding leaders in the community and teaches them how to become better leaders.

Class members attend a retreat and eight day-long sessions. During these classes, they learn about the opportunities and challenges facing Topeka and Shawnee County and how they can work to influence important community issues.