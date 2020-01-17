Leadership Recognition Lunch supports Dr. King’s legacy

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka’s Living The Dream Inc. Organization held its 14th annual Executive Leadership Luncheon Friday at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center.

The luncheon was first organized by Robert Bugg in 1985 as a meet and greet of community leaders to plan a week of celebrations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The luncheon has since grown and is now part of the week of celebrations to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Master of ceremonies was Matt Pivarnik, President & CEO of GO Topeka. The keynote speaker was Carla Pratt, Dean of Washburn University School of Law.