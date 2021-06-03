Learn all about the rainforest at the Rainforest Adventure

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Alice C. Sabatini Art Gallery located in the Topeka And Shawnee County Library, is home to a new exhibit this summer.

The Rainforest Adventure is a free, interactive maze that will transport you to a tropical rainforest.

Guests to the new interactive exhibit can swing like a Spider monkey, learn about rodents that weigh more than 100 pounds, or a beetle that can carry more than 850 times its own weight!

The journey through Rainforest Adventure talks about migratory birds and radiant sunlight. Visitors can answer questions about the rainforest and incorrect answers lead to dead ends in the maze.

Correct answers lead you deeper into the four layers of the rainforest – emergent, canopy, understory and forest floor.

The new exhibit will be open from May 22nd to August 15th. Visit times start every 15 minutes. Drop-ins are also welcome because Rainforest Adventure is open during library hours.

Monday thru Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.,

Saturday, 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, noon – 9:00 p.m.

To reserve a time beforehand, click here.