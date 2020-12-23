Lecompton Territorial Museum blends old with the new at their Christmas Tree display

LECOMPTON, Kan. (KSNT) – The Lecompton Territorial Museum is currently holding it’s annual Christmas tree display for 2020. The display is referred to as the “best of the best”, and is open through Jan. 3rd.

This year there are about 110 trees decorated in Victorian, antique, and themed ornaments, trim, and toppers compared to over 200 trees in the exhibit last year.

It was difficult for the museum to decide which trees to decorate so the volunteers chose the “best of the best”. The museum is open Wednesday – Saturday, 10 am – 4pm and on Sunday from 1pm – 5pm.