Levee Town highlights Wednesday’s Blues Concert in Gage Park

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Blues Society held its monthly summertime blues concert at the Gage Park Amphitheater Wednesday evening. This month’s entertainment was provided by Levee Town from Kansas City, Missouri.

Since forming in 2002, Levee Town has played on stages all over the US. In 2006, they released their first full-length studio album Unstable Table. They have since released their second album entitled Levee Town shows that the group continues to grow musically and contains the band’s finest songwriting and production to date. In addition to playing an average of 250 dates a year, the band is constantly writing new songs and redoing the classics.

Band members include: