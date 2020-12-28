Little Ninja Camp keeps youngsters active during winter break

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Capital Gymnastics & Athletics is teaching a winter Ninja Camp to younger students while they are on winter break. The students enjoyed themed crafts, games, ninja training, obstacles courses and more. Students ranged in ages from 5-10 years old.

The purpose of the class is to keep young kids active while on school break and teaches agility, team work and dexterity.

“This is a camp that gets the kids active, said Parson Ingalz, class instructor. “It teaches agility and we have some fun too.”

Click here for more information on Capital Gymnastics & Athletics.

The gym is located 3740 SW South Park Ave.