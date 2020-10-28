Live at Lunch Concert Series concludes with Bass Hertz Productions

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Evergy Plaza Live at Lunch Concert Series concluded with DJ, Bass Hertz Productions spinning vinyl on the “Cap Fed at 7th” Stage.

Bass Hertz Productions is a self-contained DJ specializing in live music events and show production.

The concert series was held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays at Evergy Plaza in Downtown Topeka and is sponsored by Evergy Plaza.

Evergy Plaza has announced their next series of musical events named “Eats and Beats” starting on Wednesday, Nov. 4th at 5:00 p.m. and will feature Bass Hertz Productions playing some of the best 60s, 70s, and 80s music as well as some of your favorite local food trucks on hand.

The food truck schedule will be:

Nov. 4 – Chef LaMona

Nov. 11 – Hawk on the Go

Nov. 18 – Soul Fire Food Co.

Nov. 25 – Hawk on the Go