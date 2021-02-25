Live comedy returns to Topeka with show at local pizzeria

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – As the COVID-19 numbers drop in Shawnee County, local entertainment venues are ramping up for live entertainment events.

Thursday evening, Doughboyz Pizzeria in north Topeka hosted a live comedy night. Jeremy Nunes from Springfield, Illinois and Chris Speyrer from Mason City, Illinois brought their show to Topeka.

Jeremy Nunes has appeared in “The Break-Up” and “Last Comic Standing,” two PBS mini-series. He’s also been on ESPN Radio. Nunes’ clean and witty comedy show has been in demand for decades, mainly because of his ability to improvise and interact with the audience.

“We’re just excited to bring back live events to the area,” said Nunes. “People are hungry for entertainment.”

In 2006, Speyrer opened his own comedy club, Mason City Limits. He has been performing stand up comedy for 15 years.

“It’s been a while since I’ve had a hair cut,” said Spreyrer. “So I’m negative for COVID-19 but I’m positive for ‘Frovid 1968.'”

Doughboyz Pizzeria plans to continue live entertainment as county regulations allow.