Living The Dream Banquet honors Martin Luther King jr. and local Scholars

The Topeka Living The Dream Inc. Organization held their Dr. Martin Luther King jr. Recognition and Scholarship Awards Banquet Saturday evening at the Downtown Ramada Inn and Convention Center. Master of Ceremonies was Anton Bugg, the welcome was given by Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla with Remarks by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Keynote Speaker was Billie Jean Young. Billie Jean Young, Marion Alabama, is an actor, activist, poet and educator. She graduated from Judson College, and Samford University’s Cumberland School of Law and taught at Jackson State University. Billie Jean has shared with the world the life story of human rights activist and Mississippi sharecropper Fannie Lou Hamer.