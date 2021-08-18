Local barrel racing event brings people from 11 eastern Kansas counties

Spotted Photo Gallery

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Domer Livestock Arena at the Stormont Vail Events Center was host to the NBHA KS District 09 Barrel Racing Club Wednesday evening.

Barrel racing is a rodeo event in which a horse and rider attempt to run a cloverleaf pattern around three preset barrels in the fastest time. 

“It is a timed event and it is whoever can run them the quickest,” said Jolie Crow, barrel racing competitor. “We have competition levels for everyone involved.”

NBHA KS District 09 Barrel Racing Club members come from the following counties:

  • Atchison
  • Brown
  • Doniphan
  • Jackson
  • Lyon
  • Marshall
  • Morris
  • Nemaha
  • Pottawatomie
  • Shawnee
  • Wabaunsee

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories