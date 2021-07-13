Local Equestrian wins World Championship in mounted shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Rusty Walker, a longtime equestrian in the Topeka area, won an American Paint Horse Association World Championship in mounted shooting on July 11th in Ft. Worth, Texas.

“Mounted shooting is a timed event where you pop balloons with a 45 caliber pistol on horse back. It’s barrel racing with guns and targets.” Rusty Walker.

“The World Championship is for the American Paint Horse Association. My dream was to go to the World Show and just get the picture. We went down there and did our best and wonderful things happened.”

“I’ve been doing mounted shooting for 10 or 11 years now. It’s just been in the last year where I got serious and my horse is very good at it.”

“Cowboy is a registered Paint. I got him 20 years ago and fell in love with his color, he has a lot of personality.”

Some photos courtesy of Rusty Walker.