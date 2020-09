TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) - The Midland Care Celebration Walk is going virtual this year. The Celebration Walk has been held each year in May for the past two decades to honor loved ones who have died.

"Today luminaries are being picked up by those who have ordered them off our web site as well those who are just coming by to pick them up," said Zach Ahrens, Vice President of Midland Care Connections. "People are welcome to come to our website, Midlandcare.org or join our group, Midland Care Celebration Walk on Facebook, as we will go virtual Friday night for the Celebration Walk."