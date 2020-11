TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Local artist, musician and entrepreneur S.J. Hazim held a book and album release Saturday at the Topeka Performing Arts Center.

Hazim has been involved in the Topeka Community for several years promoting the arts and community-building projects.

His latest project, “Healing Through Hip-Hop” culminated with the Album “I Pressed On” which debuted today at TPAC.