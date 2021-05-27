Local Law Enforcement officers run for Special Olympics

TOPEKA, (KSNT) – Local law enforcement officers held the annual Special Olympics Torch Run Thursday morning in downtown Topeka.

“We are a little unique in that we have one of the largest torch runs in the state of Kansas here in Shawnee County. We have over 100 special Olympic athletes that usually participate with us,” said Kristi Powell, Topeka Police Dept. Detective and Special Olympics Torch Run Organizer. “Our local athletes haven’t had an in-person competition for over a year and a half. Their first competition will be June 5th at Shawnee Heights High School. Everything we do has to do with, what can we help the athletes achieve, whether it is financially, by putting on events like Polar Plunge., Tip a Cop, and other events throughout the state.”

Law Enforcement Agencies participating in the torch run include:

Topeka Police Department

Shawnee County Sheriff Department

Kansas Highway Patrol

Washburn University Police

District Attorney’s Office

The Law Enforcement Torch Run gives officers and athletes the opportunity to come together for a cause. Whether the officers volunteer, donate or participate, they know they are supporting the Special Olympics Kansas mission to provide individuals with intellectual disabilities the opportunity to be an athlete.